💲SEPTA's budget has a $213 million deficit

💲The state Senate has yet to vote on a spending bill

💲A fare hike takes effect Tuesday followed by service cuts in August

SEPTA's Board of Directors approved their deficit-ridden "Doomsday" budget Thursday, which will trigger a massive fare hike and service cuts.

The budget carries a $213 million deficit that without additional state funding means a 21.5% fare hike will take effect on Tuesday.

Service will be cut nearly in half, including an end to nighttime service.

Starting in August, the West Trenton, Landsdale/Doylestown and Warminster lines will end daily service much earlier in the evenings, at 9 p.m.

By January, the Trenton line will be eliminated, according to SEPTA.

ALSO READ: Body found in Delaware River after swimmer goes missing

SEPTA service cuts that begin taking effect on July 1 SEPTA service cuts that begin taking effect on July 1 (SEPTA) loading...

'Great hardship'

In a statement following the vote, SEPTA said it is well aware of the consequences of the budget and is hopeful funding will be found.

"We understand that these measures will cause great hardship for our riders and for the city and southeastern region as a whole. SEPTA is still working with state leaders to secure funding that could minimize or reverse some of the cuts. If the state approves funding in the weeks ahead — we may be able to avoid the cuts and maintain current service levels," SEPTA said.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed the Public Transportation Trust Fund Transfer Act on June 17, which would spend $300 million on public transportation spending in all 67 counties.

The Public Transportation Trust Fund Transfer Act reallocates the money the state already collects to invest in transit systems across the commonwealth and help repair and maintain Pennsylvania’s massive network of roads and bridges.

“This issue affects all of Pennsylvania, it’s not just the cities – this is a win for us all,” state Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said.

The bill has yet to get a vote from the Republican-controlled state Senate. Approval could avert the cuts and avoid a fare hike.

Cuts and fare increases to SEPTA 🚅 A 21.5% fare increase effective Sept. 1 🚅 Eliminate 50 bus routes between Aug. 24 and Jan. 1 🚅 "Significant reductions" in trips on all regional rail lines on Aug. 24 🚅 The elimination of five regional rail lines and a 9 p.m. end of service each day, beginning Jan. 1. 🚅 Paratransit service will be fully eliminated 🚅 The elimination of special service for sporting events and concerts

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander