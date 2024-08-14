SEPTA will start charging to park at these stations

✅ SEPTA stopped charging to park at all stations during the COVID-19 pandemic

SEPTA has announced when parking fees will resume at many of its stations and changes in how commuters pay.

The agency had planned to raise the cost to park in 2020 but instead suspended the fee in order to encourage ridership. Ridership has rebounded to 80% of pre-COVID levels for regional rail and 92% system-wide, according to its proposed fiscal 2025 budget.

Those increases are enough for SEPTA to reinstate parking fees at 99 of its 135 lots.

Covered parking kiosks at the Warminster SEPTA station

Where will parking stay free?

The reinstated fees will be phased in between September 23 through November 15. Some of the system's smaller lots will remain free for now.

Among the lots that will remain free are:

Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Delaware Valley University and Link Bell

Delaware Valley University and Link Bell Trenton Line: Eddington

Eddington Warminster Line: Crestmont

Crestmont West Trenton Line Line: West Trenton

The cost to park at one of the 96 surface lots will be $2. The three garages at the Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown Transportation Center and Lansdale Station will be $4.

NJ Transit owns the Trenton Transit Center and has continued to charge a fee to park.

The slotboxes used for payment will also be replaced with modern pay station at all stations. Credit/debit cards and coins will be accepted as payment. SEPTA will have ambassadors at each station to help customers.

Riders will also be able to pay their fare using the SEPTA app.

