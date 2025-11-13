🚨Concrete thrown from a Route 611 overpass shattered a car windshield

DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for help to identify three juveniles who threw a piece of concrete off an overpass on Route 611 shattering a car's windshield on Friday afternoon.

The chunk was thrown from the Dublin Pike overpass hitting the car heading north around 1:30 p.m., according to Central Bucks Regional police. The driver of the car was not injured.

Chunk of concrete thown from Route 611 overpass (Central Bucks police)

Description of suspect released by police

Police say the juveniles leaned over the railing of the overpass just before the concrete was thrown and then seen running away toward East Sandy Ridge Road on Old Dublin Pike in Doylestown Township.

The juvenile police say dropped the concrete was described as 5 feet 7 inches with long brown hair wearing a dark beanie and dark jacket.

Witnesses, anyone with dash cam video footage or who knows the juveniles is asked to call 215-345-4143.

