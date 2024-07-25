Wawa takes responsibility for gas problem in Bucks County, Pa.

⛽ Customers complained about the gas in mid-July in a private Facebook group

⛽ A nearby mechanic reported similar problems in several vehicles

⛽ Wawa has taken responsibility for the problem

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa — Customers who filled up at a Wawa gas station drove away and broke down.

The affected drivers took to the private Northampton Township Community Facebook page to warn others about their cars running into problems after getting gas at the station on Second Street Pike.

The chain acknowledged that one tank at its store on Second Street Pike in the Richboro section had an "equipment issue" and took immediate steps to correct the situation, according to a statement provided to Fox 29.

"We took immediate steps to correct it and we are working with our fuel equipment manufacturer to investigate and understand the issue including the timing of any potential impact. At this time, we believe that this was an isolated incident that may have affected a very limited number of customers," read the statement.

Wawa has taken responsibility for repairs in accordance with their fuel quality guarantee. Affected customers can submit a form to be reimbursed for repairs.

Gas pumps at Wawa in the Richboro section of Northampton, Pa Gas pumps at Wawa in the Richboro section of Northampton, Pa (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Expensive repair

Greg Millevoi, owner of nearby Millevoi Brothers Automotive ,told 6 ABC Action News the repair involves the replacement of the fuel pump, fuel filter, ignition wires, spark plugs, ignition coils and fuel injectors. It can easily be a repair that will cost between $3,000 and $4,500, according to Millevoi.

The Bucks County Consumer Protection Department told PhillyBurbs.com that an investigation is underway by their office.

Wawa and the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department on Thursday morning did not respond to PALivingNews.com's request for more information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow