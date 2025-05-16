🚨DQ franchise owner Parthkumar “Pete” Patel called a teen worker to his office

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. — The owner of a Dairy Queen was charged with assaulting a teen employee and trying to hide the evidence.

Northampton police said franchise owner Parthkumar “Pete” Patel called the female juvenile to his office on March 20 at the restaurant on Second Street Pike in the Richboro section around 9:40 p.m. to discuss an "employment issue."

Patel asked the employee to have a seat and gave her some forms to fill out. As she worked on the forms, police said Patel began massaging her shoulders and then placed his hand down her shirt and onto her upper breast area, according to police.

The female became scared and left Patel's office. Two managers noticed she was upset and were told what happened. She was picked up by her parents, who called police.

Disappearing video

Patel denied any wrongdoing. When detectives looked at video surveillance, Patel told them the footage from the office visit had "disappeared" from the DVR/recorder.

Police were able to forensically analyze the video and recover the missing footage. They said it showed Patel's actions as the teen had described.

Patel was charged with corruption of minors and tampering with evidence.

The store was closed early Friday afternoon with a message that they would reopen soon.

