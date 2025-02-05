⚫Middletown Township supervisor Anna Payne had two serious health issues

⚫Served with several organizations

⚫Funeral arrangements are not complete

A Bucks supervisor and community leader has died after a fight with cystic fibrosis.

Middletown Township announced the passing of Anna Payne, 37, a supervisor since 2020. In addition to living with cystic fibrosis for most of her life, Payne was also living with Stage 4 colon cancer.

"Her passion for Middletown Township and her advocacy for the community will not be forgotten. Her kindness, dedication and spirit will forever be an inspiration to us all," the township said on its Facebook page.

Payne was fondly remembered in the comments of the post.

"Anna had an amazing spirit. I am lucky to have had the chance to work with her. May her spirit continue to live on through all of us," one comment said.

"This is a very sad day. This world needs a lot more people like Anna. God Bless her and her family," another said.

"I coached Anna in cheerleading and she was the sweetest. God bless her," another said.

According to the township website, Payne was vice chairwoman of the PA Rare Disease Advisory Council. She was a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and recipient of the 2019 KYW Woman of the Year Award.

LevittownLive reported that Payne was an executive assistant to Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia.

