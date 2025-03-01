Reckless driver meets fake cop in PA road-rage showdown, police say

Reckless driver meets fake cop in PA road-rage showdown, police say

Pennridge Regional police shield (Pennridge Regional police/Canva)

WEST ROCKHILL, Pa. — A person who reported a reckless driver in their neighborhood falsely represented himself as a police officer after tailing him, officials said.

West Rockhill police said the individual saw the driver on Route 313 at West Rock Road on Feb. 18, followed the vehicle and got a license plate. During an "altercation," the resident identified himself as a police officer, officials said.

The identities of the two individuals were not disclosed.

Impersonating a police officer or any public servant in Pennsylvania is a second-degree misdemeanor. The penalty is up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000

