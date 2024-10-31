NJ man convicted of arson in Bucks County warehouse fire

🔥 The fire was planned by Ramiz Duka and two other men in 2022

BENSALEM, Pa. — A New Jersey man was convicted of planning a fire at a Bucks County warehouse where books were stored in December 2022.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said that Ramiz Duka, 61, of Cherry Hill, paid two men $15,000 to set fire to a warehouse located on Bridgewater Road. The men met over the course of several weeks before one of the men set the fire on Dec. 10.

Romero did not disclose a motive for setting the building on fire.

Fire at a warehouse on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem 12/10/22

Possible lengthy sentence

Duka was convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit arson. He faces a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years.

Firefighter Nicholas Altomare was seriously injured when a 25-foot ladder collapsed, and was out of work for an extended period of time, according to Bensalem police. He was eventually able to return to full time duty, and in 2023 was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Damages from the fire totaled nearly $6 million.

