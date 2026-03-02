☑️ Police chief suspended after video shows a teen put in a chokehold

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — The police chief accused of attacking a teen during an anti-ICE protest has been suspended as tensions remain high over the incident.

Approximately 35 Quakertown Community High School students walked out of class to protest the actions of ICE agents despite being school administrators and police warning of a "potential safety concern" on Feb. 19. Once they reached Front Street police say the students began throwing snowballs and damaging property.

Numerous videos by witnesses show a teenage girl being put in a chokehold by a man later identified as Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree who was not wearing his uniform.

“He charged from his vehicle into the middle of this group of kids,” defense lawyer Donald Souders said Wednesday. “Many of the kids jumped in, in an attempt to defend her. They assumed that this was a counterprotester.”

Teens face felony charges

Five teens and an adult were taken into custody with at least one facing a simple assault charge elevated to aggravated assault, a felony, because the alleged victim is the police chief. The exact charges have not been disclosed because they were charged as juveniles and their records are not public. Two teens remain in custody.

Quakertown Borough's solicitor told 6 ABC Action News and NBC Philadelphia that McElree has been placed on workers' compensation leave as police chief and the borough's manager. It was not disclosed if the leave is paid.

McElree has not been charged in connection with the protest.

Call for independent investigation and dropped charges

Souders told WFMZ TV he has asked the District Attorney Joe Khan to drop the charges against the juveniles, including his client.

Souders also asked Khan to recuse his office from the investigation and refer it to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office or the U.S. Department of Justice. He believes that as long as McElree is referred to as a victim by Khan a fair investigation could not be done.

