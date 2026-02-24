🚨 Video shows a teenage protester being put in a choke hold by an adult

🚨 Witnesses said it is Quakertown's police chief in the video

🚨 Residents call for the chief to resign or be fired

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Parents are calling for a Bucks County police chief to be suspended or fired after video appears to show him applying a choke hold to a student during an anti-ICE protest on Friday.

Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Hoffman said Quakertown High School students who were planning the protest were told before classes started about a "potential safety concern" and advised that the protest should not take place.

Approximately 35 students left the school around 11:30 a.m. and walked four blocks to Front Street. Police told school officials that students were "engaging in unsafe and disruptive behavior."

Quakertown police said in a statement to The Philadelphia Inquirer that the students were walking into traffic, throwing snowballs, damaging property and kicking cars, including one vehicle's rear view mirror. "Five to six juveniles and one adult" were arrested, according to the statement.

District Attorney to investigate

During a press briefing Saturday morning, the Bucks County NAACP said the video tells a different story and accused police of throwing students to the ground and escalating the situation. Bucks County NAACP President Adrienne King called for transparency and an investigation into Friday's events.

“When young people are involved in an encounter with law enforcement, the standard for care, restraint and adherence to policy are high and must be adhered to. This is not controversial. It is expected, ” King said. "Video circulating publicly has raised serious questions in our community. Those questions deserve answers, and we are here to ask for those answers today.”

Witnesses told 6 ABC Action News that Quakertown police Chief Scott McElree was not wearing his police uniform. An online petition calls for McElree to resign. He is also the borough manager.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said his office will investigate.

The protest came up again during the public comment portion of the Borough Council meeting Monday night. Speakers asked for the juveniles to be released from jail, some of whom are as young as 15 years old, according to 6 ABC Action News coverage of the meeting.

Several also called for McElree to be fired and changes be made to the police department.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom