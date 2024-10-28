🚨 Police were called to an apartment in Willow Grove

🚨 A 68-year-old man "raised a firearm," officers said

🚨 The identities of the residents were not disclosed

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. — A domestic call led to a fatal police shooting late Sunday morning after a resident pointed a gun at officers.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Upper Moreland police were called to a residence at the Commerce Square Apartments on Commerce Avenue in the Willow Grove section around 11:50 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Once police were let inside, they said they encountered a 68-year-old man with a handgun who refused to comply with a police order to drop the weapon. Steele said the man "raised the firearm up," prompting one of the officers to fire at the man.

An 83-year-old woman who lived in the apartment was also present at the time of the incident, officials said.

Steele did not disclose the identity of the officer or the residents.

Detectives from the District Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.

