Police find dead woman inside Bucks County, Pa. home

☑️ Northampton police performed a welfare check at a condo in Village Shire

☑️ They found the body of a woman inside

☑️ Neighbors say police impounded the car of a son who lives with her

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A resident was found dead inside their Bucks County home Sunday night during a welfare check Sunday afternoon.

Northampton police said they were requested to perform the check on the "well being of a resident" and officers made the discovery just before 2 p.m. The location of the home was not disclosed. There was no danger to the community, according to police.

Police sources told 6 ABC Action News and Fox 29 that the request came from Metro police in Washington to check a home on Beacon Hill Drive in the Village Shires neighborhood of the township's Holland section.

ALSO READ: 3 Delaware River crossings go cashless

Map shows Beacon Hill Drive inside Village Shires in Northampton Map shows Beacon Hill Drive inside Village Shires in Northampton (Canva) loading...

Investigators seach a dumpster

Video showed investigators in the backyard. An officer in protective gear was looking at the contents of a dumpster.

Neighbors told 6 ABC Action News a woman who just celebrated her 82nd birthday lived in the home. They also said that police took her son's car away from the scene. He lived in the home with his mother, neighbors said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom