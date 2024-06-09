Plumsteadville, Pa. fire company mourns death of member in crash

🔥Joseph Kay was a member of the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company

PLUMSTEADVILLE, Pa. - A Bucks County fire company is mourning the sudden death of a member in a crash while riding in a side-by-side vehicle.

Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said Joseph Kay, 35, of Hilltown was a passenger in a Polaris side-by-side vehicle that crashed in the area of Green Street and Rickert Road in Hilltown early Sunday morning after a Hillside police officer tried to stop it. The side-by-side weaved off the road which led the officer believe the driver may be impaired.

The vehicle was also not registered and should not have been on the road, according to Schorn.

The driver led police on a chase and flipped the vehicle after losing control. Kay, a member of the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed pending completion of the investigation.

The Bucks County Coroner ruled Kay's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Heavy hearts

His fire company broke the news of Kay's death on its Facebook page hours after his death.

"It is with a heavy heart that the members of PVFC are sad to say that we have lost a friend and brother yesterday evening. Joe Kay will be forever missed; gone too soon, brother," the Plumstead Volunteer Fire Company wrote on its Facebook page. "Your firehouse family will always keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe fundraiser page was created by Capt. Andy Kiljanski to "alleviate any financial burdens on Joey's wife, Rachel, as she tries to navigate this world without the love of her life."

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday at Coleman Hay Farm in Chalfont starting at noon. The family had a specific request for the guests attire.

"Please no suits or black, we want to see the vibrancy of life that Joe embodied," they wrote.

