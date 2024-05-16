Planned Parenthood closing location in Bucks County

Planned Parenthood closing location in Bucks County

Planned Parenthood offices in Warminster (Planned Parenthood Keystone)

🔴 One other Planned Parenthood center will remain open in Bucks County

🔴 There is also a center in Allentown and two over the river in Mercer County

 

Planned Parenthood Keystone is closing its office in Warminster leaving Bucks County with just one location.

The office on Louis Drive just off Street Road will close on June 28 in order to "keep up with the changing health care environment, and to ensure our patients receive the best care they can," the organization said in a statement.

The organization said it is "incredibly proud" of their "exceptional employees but did disclose if they will be offered a job at the remaining county office in Bensalem at the Centre Plaza Shopping Center on Galloway Road. There is also a location in Allentown and two more just across the Delaware River in Hamilton and Trenton.

"As abortion access continues to be threatened across the nation, PPKeystone remains staunchly committed to remaining an access point for abortion care," the organization said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood's mission

Current patients will also be able to access care via their app and telehealth program.

Planned Parenthood Keystone on its website says its mission is to "provide and promote access to the essential reproductive health care services and comprehensive sexuality education people need to live healthy lives and build strong communities."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country

I love Pride. I love Pride Month. I love celebrating Pride. And I've seen my fair share of pride events in cities big and small across the country, but I have to admit: no annual Pride event compares to the one that happens every May in New Hope, PA. It's BETTER than New York City and Philadelphia's pride events, and I am so excited that the big day is almost here for 2024. But why do I love it so much? Here are 10 reasons why it's my favorite event.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: Bucks County, Warminster
Categories: Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM