Planned Parenthood closing location in Bucks County

🔴 One other Planned Parenthood center will remain open in Bucks County

🔴 There is also a center in Allentown and two over the river in Mercer County

Planned Parenthood Keystone is closing its office in Warminster leaving Bucks County with just one location.

The office on Louis Drive just off Street Road will close on June 28 in order to "keep up with the changing health care environment, and to ensure our patients receive the best care they can," the organization said in a statement.

The organization said it is "incredibly proud" of their "exceptional employees but did disclose if they will be offered a job at the remaining county office in Bensalem at the Centre Plaza Shopping Center on Galloway Road. There is also a location in Allentown and two more just across the Delaware River in Hamilton and Trenton.

"As abortion access continues to be threatened across the nation, PPKeystone remains staunchly committed to remaining an access point for abortion care," the organization said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood's mission

Current patients will also be able to access care via their app and telehealth program.

Planned Parenthood Keystone on its website says its mission is to "provide and promote access to the essential reproductive health care services and comprehensive sexuality education people need to live healthy lives and build strong communities."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom