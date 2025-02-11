Small plane crashes after takeoff from Bucks County airport

🚨 The small plane wound up flipped over onto its roof after takeoff

BUCKINGHAM — A small plane flipping over just after take off from Doylestown Airport Monday morning.

Buckingham police said the single engine RANS S-19 wound up in a vacant lot adjacent to the airport on Old Easton Road in Buckingham around 11:10 a.m. The pilot, who was the only person on board, found outside the plane by first responders. The individual was not injured.

The pilot told investigators the plane experienced mechanical problems after take off and was attempting an emergency landing.

Buckingham Township Fire Marshal and the FAA will investigate the crash.

Plane after crash near Doylestown Airport 2/10/25 (Doylestown Fire Co. #1)

Second crash since November

It is the second crash at Doylestown Airport in the past three months.

A plane veered off the runway while landing and hit a parked plane on Nov. 18.

The single-engine plane went off the runway, across a grassy island and wound up partially underneath a small parked plane around 12:20 p.m. The occupants of the plane sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

