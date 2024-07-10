PA license plate worn and tired? Here’s a chance to replace it

✅ The new plates will be available in 2025 for a cost

✅ PA has used the same design since 2004

✅ "Let freedom ring" will eventually be the state's standard design

Pennsylvania drivers will have a chance to replace their tired license plate with a brand new design that will help the state commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The state has used the yellow-and-blue plates with the state tourism website address since 2004. Drivers do not need to get a new plate until it becomes unreadable making for some very faded plates on vehicles registered in Pennsylvania.

The new license plates can be ordered starting in Spring 2025. Residents can sign up now to receive an email when the plates are available to be ordered for a fee yet to be disclosed. Once the existing stock of license plates is exhausted the "let freedom ring" plate" will be the standard plate.

The new design will be incorporated into the design of specialty plates.

New "let freedom ring" Pennsylvania license plate New "let freedom ring" Pennsylvania license plate (PennDOT) loading...

Happy 250th birthday America

PennDOT said the plate design and a new welcome highway sign design are part of the recently introduced Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign. It highlights the state being a destination for tourism and also a weekend getaway for much of the East Coast.

“With all eyes on Pennsylvania as we prepare to host our country's 250th birthday in 2026, our new license plates and welcome signs will celebrate the best of what the Commonwealth has to offer and show the country why Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway and the birthplace of American freedom."

Nine new signs have been installed around the state including one on Route 295 in Bucks County.

New Pennsylvania welcome sign New Pennsylvania welcome sign (PennDOT) loading...

