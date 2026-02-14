🚨 Pennsbury High School briefly locked down Saturday after an online threat

🚨 Falls Township police were contacted by the FBI

🚨 Community groups and sports teams use the schools on weekends

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsbury High School has been reopened following a threat made Saturday morning and the person who made the threat identified.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas A. Smith in a statement said the FBI contacted Falls Township police about an "online threat of violence" against the school which led to a lockdown. There are no classes on Saturday but the buildings are used by a number of sports teams and community groups for activities.

Police determine threat was not credible

"The police identified the individual and determined that the threat was not credible, and the individual has no access to weapons or a plan. At 10:30 a.m., the police reopened the high school campus for activities," Smith wrote.

Pennsbury students held a walkout in protest of ICE activity on Friday but it was moved indoors because of online"threats and concerning posts, according to LevittownNow.com. Falls Township police chief Nelson Whitney told LevittownNow.com that one of the threats was a drawing that implied a vehile would run down a crowd.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom