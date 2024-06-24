PA’s Parx Casino buys neighboring hotel, new facility on hold

💲Parx earned township approval to build a hotel next door to its complex

💲Its parent company has purchased the hotel next door

💲The hotel's current workers will be able to stay on

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP — Parx Casino has purchased a nearby existing hotel to brand as its own, according to several reports.

The casino's owners, Greenwood Racing, won approval to build a 13-story hotel in 2023 on its property on Street Road in Bensalem. However, there appeared to be no real visible progress on construction. Greenwood announced Monday it has instead decided to buy the 167-room Inn at Fox Chase located next door, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Parx Chief Marketing Officer Marc Oppenheimer told the Philadelphia Business Journal that until the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decides whether or not games of skill in convenience stores are illegal gambling machines the company was not comfortable making such a large investment in its property.

The state Supreme Court said that it will consider an appeal by the Attorney General's Office of a lower court decision that found that what are often called skill games are based on a player's ability — and not solely on chance, like slot machines and other traditional gambling games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery and the state's casino industry oppose skill games and say they are losing revenue to them. Casinos pay a roughly 54% tax on slot machine revenue and say that is an unfair burden when the proliferating skill games pay nothing.

The Inn at Fox Chase The Inn at Fox Chase (The Inn at Fox Chase) loading...

New hotel still a possibility

Greenwood Racing said it will refurbish the Inn at Fox Chase with the sixth floor becoming all luxury suites. The hotel will remain open during renovations.

The six-story hotel is currently part of the Best Western's BW Premier collection of hotels. Current employees will be have a chance to stay on once Parx takes ownership.

A spokesperson for Greenwood Racing on Monday afternoon did not respond to PA LivingNews.com's request for more information.

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow