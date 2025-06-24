Police search for gunman a week after Oxford Valley Mall shooting
🚨 Police say the June 19 shooting at the Oxford Valley Mall was targeted
🚨 Police released new images of the suspect leaving the mall
🚨 The shooting victim has been released from a hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police are still looking for the suspect in a targeted shooting outside the Oxford Valley Mall on June 19.
A Trenton man was shot in the left arm by someone he knows, Middletown police said. The gunmen fled the mall after the shooting. The victim has been released from St. Mary Medical Center and is recovering at home.
ALSO READ: Dozens fall ill and 16 hospitalized during Paterson graduations
New photos of wanted man
Newly released police video shows the gunman leaving the SEPTA bus stop outside JCPenney heading towards the former location of Boscov's, where the Atlee Square Apartments now stand. Police also released a picture showing the suspect standing between JCPenney and the One Oxford Valley Building before the shooting.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male believed to be under the age of 30. His hair is in dreadlocks. Police said he has a noticeable gait when walking and running.
Information can be submitted by calling 215-750-3866 or via Crime Watch.
ALSO READ: Judge won't release ex-cop in unhinged 'attempted murder'
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Mosquitoes Are Attracted to Four Colors
Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins