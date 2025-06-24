🚨 Police say the June 19 shooting at the Oxford Valley Mall was targeted

🚨 Police released new images of the suspect leaving the mall

🚨 The shooting victim has been released from a hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police are still looking for the suspect in a targeted shooting outside the Oxford Valley Mall on June 19.

A Trenton man was shot in the left arm by someone he knows, Middletown police said. The gunmen fled the mall after the shooting. The victim has been released from St. Mary Medical Center and is recovering at home.

Images of Oxford Valley Mall shooter outside before shooting (L), leaving afterw shooting Images of Oxford Valley Mall shooter outside before shooting (L), leaving afterw shooting (Middletown PA police) loading...

New photos of wanted man

Newly released police video shows the gunman leaving the SEPTA bus stop outside JCPenney heading towards the former location of Boscov's, where the Atlee Square Apartments now stand. Police also released a picture showing the suspect standing between JCPenney and the One Oxford Valley Building before the shooting.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male believed to be under the age of 30. His hair is in dreadlocks. Police said he has a noticeable gait when walking and running.

Information can be submitted by calling 215-750-3866 or via Crime Watch.

