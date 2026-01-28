🚨Kevin Castigla, 55, is now charged with criminal homicide

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. — A man has been charged with killing his parents and sister, a beloved Centennial school district teacher, after he told hospital staff he killed them, officials said.

Police said that Kevin Castigla, 55, is now charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of his father Fred Castigla, 90, mother Judth Castiglia, 88, and 53-year-old sister Deborah Castigla in the Churchville section. He is also charged with abuse of corpse in addition to possession of an instrument of crime and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

After being taken to a hospital following his arrest on Monday, Kevin Castigla told a doctor, "I hurt someone," according to police. Two hours later, he told hospital staff, "I killed my parents in their sleep" and "I killed my sister when she found them." He later told officers that he had stabbed to death his parents and sister.

A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed by police or Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan.

Centennial School district mourns loss of beloved teacher

The Centennial School District honored Deborah Castigla with a moment of silence before Tuesday night's meeting. Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh she began her teaching career in 1999 at the Klinger Middle School in Upper Southampton Township before moving to William Tennent High School in Warminster in 2018.

"She taught in the mathematics department. And she did so with tremendous care and compassion for her students. She also gave her time generously as a coach of girls volleyball and also as a girls softball coach," Lucabaugh said. This was a very tragic event. It's been very difficult to navigate."

Lucabaugh said he met with faculty at both schools on Tuesday. Students were off from school Tuesday due to Sunday's snowstorm. Counselors were available for students and staff at both schools on Wednesday, according to Lucabaugh.

