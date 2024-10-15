⭕ The RiverLine train struck a tree on the tracks in Mansfield Monday morning

The Bucks County family of the operator of the NJ Transit RiverLine train that struck a tree on the tracks plans to file a lawsuit claiming the agency was aware of the "troublesome" trees along that section of track.

The train heading south on Monday morning with 42 passengers on board struck the tree passing through Mansfield Township just after 6 a.m. killing the operator of the train. 23 passengers suffered mostly minor injuries. 19 others continued on their trip via bus, according to NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier.

Service on the line was suspended between Florence and Trenton for a second day Tuesday to allow for track repairs and the area around the crash to be “thoroughly evaluated." Substitute bus service is being provided.

The National Transportation Safety Administration (NTSB) said in a tweet late Monday it is investigating the crash.

The train operator has been identified as Jessica Haley, 41, of Levittown, Pennsylvania. She was the mother of three young sons, according to her family's Philadelphia-based attorney Kila Baldwin.

Baldwin said her sister Rebecca, the administratrix of Jessica's estate, has served notice of their intent to file a lawsuit to the State of New Jersey, NJ Transit, New Jersey Transit Rail Operations, Southern JJ Rail Group, Alstom, the Burlington County Board of Commissioners, and Township of Mansfield.

The sisters both work for Alstom, which contracts with NJ Transit. Rebecca is also a conductor, according to the claim.

Baldwin in a statement said that Jessica and Rebecca were among the many operators and conductors who reported for years the trees were "troublesome" and needed attention.

Jessica Haley and her children (Kila Baldwin)

Trees considered dangerous were marked with an "X" but were never dealt with, the attorney said.

A small retaining wall was put up in the area of the crash after a mudslide to prevent debris from falling on the track. Baldwin said it's the duty of all the companies that operate trains to make sure the tracks are clear for the safety of all who use the tracks.

"This never should have happened, and we will be investigating the case carefully to hold all responsible parties accountable. The family is understandably devastated and intends to pursue this matter to the fullest extent of the law to prevent anyone from ever suffering the same fate as Jessica," Baldwin said.

Baldwin in her release did not disclose what the family seeks in the lawsuit.

Under New Jersey law, a tort of claim must be filed within 90 days.

NJ Transit on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the tort.

