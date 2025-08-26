NEWTOWN — A 17-year-old male in Newtown has been charged as an adult, for allegedly stabbing his mother’s boyfriend repeatedly during a fight at home.

Newtown police were called to a house on Princess Drive on Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

Officers were met outside by the teen’s mother and her boyfriend, who was bleeding from several knife wounds.

The most serious injury was to his forehead and right eye, a police affidavit said.

Around the same time, the teen was walking several blocks away on Hidden Valley Lane when he flagged down a second police vehicle that was headed to the home.

He initially told that officer that he had acted in self defense, saying “he was trying to choke me out, he was drunk, he was fighting with my mom.”

The teen later told police that his mother’s account of what happened was actually true, the affidavit said.

Teen stabs man, wanted to 'do this for some time'

The woman told police that her boyfriend had been watching an Eagles pre-season game downstairs, while she and her son were in their respective bedrooms.

She “knew he was drinking” and when the boyfriend came to bed, they began to argue about the teenager, and how the boyfriend was not happy with him.

Ultimately, the 17-year-old burst into the adults’ bedroom, with a can of Raid bug spray and a small kitchen knife, the affidavit said.

The teen sprayed the man in the face and then stabbed him at least six times, before his mother separated them and disarmed her son, police said.

As he attacked the man, the teen said he had been wanting to “do this for some time,” according to the affidavit.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and is being represented by the public defender.

He was being held in Bucks County Youth Detention Center, in lieu of $100,000 bail.

