NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after repeatedly shooting at a woman four or five times in a road rage incident near the Newtown Bypass early Monday evening.

Middletown Township police say a woman was driving east on the Bypass (Route 332) near Summit Lane around 6:20 p.m. and noticed the blue Honda Civic driven by Christopher Corbi, 41, of Warrington, in the right lane being passed on the left by several vehicles ahead of her.

As she passed, she noticed "something silver or a flash" and a bullet hole in the front passenger side window, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman slowed down to allow the Honda to pass in order to follow and get the license plate for police. As she spoke with a 911 dispatcher, the Honda turned right onto Woodbourne Road.

After making another turn onto Swift Road in the Swan Point development, Corbi stopped suddenly, got out of the car and fired several more shots at the woman as he walked toward her vehicle. Corbi then drove off.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Langhorne, where she was listed in stable condition as of Monday night.

Suspect admits to firing gun, tells police where he hid weapon

Police located Corbi's vehicle at the Village Market on Washington Crossing Road in Lower Makefield Township around 6:45 p.m. and arrested him. Police said Corbi admitted to shooting at the Honda.

He said he dumped the gun in a trash can at the PetSmart on Eagle Road. He admitted to putting the ammo into a Target shopping bag that he then placed into another trash can at the nearby Farmer's Market.

The affidavit did not disclose a reason for the shooting.

Corbi was also charged with aggravated assault, propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment, tampering or fabricating evidence, and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Bucks County Jail after being unable to post 10% of $1 million bail.

