NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa — Three people were charged after police noticed "suspicious activity" outside a bank on the Newtown Bypass Wednesday afternoon.

A Newtown Township police officer noticed the activity outside the Truist Bank branch on Campus Drive at the Newtown Bypass around 12:30 p.m. One vehicle involved had already left the scene which was located a short distance away in the parking lot of the Wawa on Lower Silver Lake Road.

When an officer approached the vehicle the driver rammed the officer's vehicle trying to leave the parking lot. Everyone inside the vehicle then got out and fled into the wooded area across from the store.

Map shows the location of Wawa and Truist Bank along the Newtown Bypass in Newtown Township

No injuries, limited information from police

A search for them by several law enforcement agencies including K9 units and drones was successful and three people were taken into custody, according to police. They face a total of eight felony charges.

The exact charges, their identities and details about the fraudulent activity were not disclosed by police. No law enforcement officers or suspects were injured.

Sections of the bypass, Woodbourne Road and Penns Trail were closed for a period of time during the search.

Pictures posted by LevittownNow.com, which was first to report on the incident, showed police tape around much of the parking lot in front of the store near the gas pumps. The police vehicle has minor damage, according to photos.

