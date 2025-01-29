‘Sadistic’ Pennsylvania man slaughters dogs after bad visit with mom, cops say

🚨George Ash was charged with killing his dogs

🚨He became angry after a nursing home visit with his mother

🚨Ash works at the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, NJ, per his social media

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who was frustrated after a visit with his mother in a nursing home took out his anger on his two dogs, police said.

Newtown police received a call from a townhouse on Essex Place around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and found George Ash, 40, with blood on his clothes and two dead dogs, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. Ash told police that he first kicked and hit the dogs before stabbing them.

Ash told police he used a kitchen knife to stab one of the dogs but the tip broke off inside the canine. He used a second knife to stab them both until they were dead, according to Schorn. Investigators found them lying next to each other with slashing and puncture wounds in their torsos.

A steak knife handle on the floor and a chef-style knife with an 8-inch blade in the sink. Blood was also pooling on the floor and in a dog bed.

George Ash's dogs Blake and Shyla.

'Sadistic' actions

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said one of the dogs was a 7-year-old male Beagle-Lab mix named Blake. The other was a 9-year-old female Beagle-Collie mix named Shyla.

"To say the defendant’s actions were inhumane is an understatement,” Schorn said at a news conference. “They were sadistic.”

Ash was also treated for self-inflicted stab wounds at Saint Mary Medical Center. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The Bucks County SPCA also responded to the scene

“We will dedicate our resources to this investigation to ensure that George Ash is convicted fairly and justly," Bucks County SPCA Humane Officer Nicole Thompson said.

According to his Facebook and LinkedIn pages, he says works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

