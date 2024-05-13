Neshaminy Mall Spring Carnival canceled by mayor

🔴 Last year's unruly behavior was the final straw for Bensalem's mayor

🔴 Out of town customers share the blame with locals

🔴 One person is dead after a carinval shooting in Delaware Saturday night

BENSALEM, Pa. — Unruly behavior at last year's Neshaminy Mall Spring Carnival have led to its forever cancellation as violence and bad behavior mar nearby carnivals.

The 10-day Neshaminy Mall carnival in the parking lot clamped down on teens in 2023 after what Bensalem police called "a night of unacceptable activity on and around the carnival grounds." Comments on the department's Facebook page mentioned fights, teens walking around slapping people, a group fighting with police because they got kicked out of the carnival and people jumping barricades.

The behavior led to a rule requiring everyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian that is 21 years of age or older.

It was all too much for Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo who told PALivingNews.com he decided against issuing operating licenses to Dreamland Amusements, the company that ran the carnival for many years.

"Last year was a culmination of it and our neighborhoods just can't put up with that and it's just not going to fly here not it's just not going to work. I pulled the plug on it and we're just not doing it," DiGirolamo said.

But the problems are not all caused by local kids, according to the mayor.

"It's not just Bensalem people causing it. They're coming from all over the place and we already have our problems with Philly and people coming in here," DiGirolamo said. "It's over. There's no sense speaking about coming back or anything like that."

Troubled carnivals

The cancellation comes as the crowd turned unruly Saturday night at the Exton Carnival in Chester County Saturday forcing West Whiteland police it to shut down early.

A 16-year-old male died Saturday night after shots were fired near the L.E.A.D. Festival in the parking lot at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE, according to Delaware State police. A 17-year-old is hospitalized in serious condition.

The Broomall Fire Company in Delaware County ended its annual carnival fundraiser this year because of "attendee behavior" that persisted despite attempts to solve the issue.

Unruly crowds led to the cancellation of the final day of the Middlesex Fire Department Fair in New Jersey.

An Instagram account posted two images on Saturday related to the fair. One called for "The Carnival Linkup Part 2" on Saturday. The second was captioned "POV: Your(sic) the reason why Middlesex carnival for shut down" while a male wearing headphones a and sunglasses danced.

