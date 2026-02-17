Two crashes, one fleeing SUV: Morrisville police ask for public’s help
🚨Police hunt black Nissan Murano after two hit-and-run crashes in Morrisville
🚨The crashes happened within two blocks of each other
🚨Residents are asked to check security video footage
MORRISVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for an SUV that fled two hit-and-run crashes on Thursday night.
The black Nissan Murano was first involved in a crash on Pennsylvania Avenue and then near the 100 block of Harper Avenue, according to Morrisville police. Both incidents happened before 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Police ask residents to check security camera footage
The vehicle may have a broken or missing passenger-side mirror. The passenger side bumper and fender may also have damage.
No details about the crashes were disclosed or what charges the driver could face.
Police are asking anyone in the area of the crashes with security cameras to review their footage.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule
The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly.
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST