Two crashes, one fleeing SUV: Morrisville police ask for public’s help

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for an SUV that fled two hit-and-run crashes on Thursday night.

The black Nissan Murano was first involved in a crash on Pennsylvania Avenue and then near the 100 block of Harper Avenue, according to Morrisville police. Both incidents happened before 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Map shows the locations of the 300 block of Pennsylvania Ave and 100 block of Harper Avenue in Morrisville

Police ask residents to check security camera footage

The vehicle may have a broken or missing passenger-side mirror. The passenger side bumper and fender may also have damage.

No details about the crashes were disclosed or what charges the driver could face.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the crashes with security cameras to review their footage.

