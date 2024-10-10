6 arrested: Cars stolen from NJ found at Bucks County chop shop

⚙️ AirTag was in a car stolen from NYC

⚙️ Police found cars and parts from stolen vehicles

⚙️ $500,000 worth of parts stolen in 8 months

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they found over a dozen vehicles stolen from New Jersey and New York at a chop shop in Bucks County.

Milford police said they first became aware of the shop in 2022 when a Honda stolen from New York City was tracked to a garage on Rosedale Road via the owner's Apple AirTags.

An initial search found three other Honda CRVs reported stolen out of New York and New Jersey and stacks of stolen vehicle parts ready to be shipped to the Dominican Republic.

Investigators said the garage resembled an assembly line with vehicles coming in before being disassembled. A mechanical lift, two forklifts, impact drivers, metal cutting tools, and power tools were found.

A second building on the property had another six stolen vehicles, engines, airbag components, license plates and doors associated with 19 vehicles reported stolen from New Jersey and New York, officials said.

ALSO READ: Yellow ribbon for Hamas hostages sparks outrage at NJ high school

Map shows Rosedale Road in Milford Township Map shows Rosedale Road in Milford Township (Canva) loading...

Caught in the act

Investigators say surveillance video shows six men working on the vehicles in the garage and U-Haul box trucks loaded with trash bags and other items from the garage.

Aldenis Gonzalez-Caceres, 52, of Milford Township, rented the garage for 2-and-a-half years, investigators said. In eight months, the group filled 10 containers with approximately $500,000 worth of stolen vehicles and stolen vehicle parts, police said.

Gonzalez-Caceres submitted several fraudulent titles and used them to obtain insurance vehicle cards, officials said.

Gonzalez-Caceres and the following defendants were charged with corrupt organizations, owning, operating or conducting a chop shop, altering or destroying a vehicle identification number, disposition of vehicle or vehicle part with altered VIN, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, forgery, tampering with public records, dealing in titles and plates of a stolen vehicle, and insurance fraud:

Alexander G. Espinal De Jesus, 48, of North Chesterfield, Virginia

Rahinier Antonio Paulino, 31, of the Bronx

Ricky M. Paulino, 26, of the Bronx

Lenny Gomez-Santos, 47, of Allentown

Luis F. Hernandez Infante, 23, of Yonkers, New York

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Grade "A" Hospitals In The Philadelphia Area Are you looking for some of the best hospitals in the Philly area when in an emergency? Here's where you should go. Gallery Credit: Gianna