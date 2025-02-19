🚨 Mark Wills was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in a West Virginia mall

🚨 Charges related to child sexual abuse materials were filed on Nov. 24

🚨 Victims are believed to have come from all over the U.S.

A Bucks County man wanted for the manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials to children 13 and under was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia Thursday night.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office charged Wills, 60, of Hulmeville in with manufacturing hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material and sharing them online, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The children are believed to be from throughout the United States.

Bucks County records show the charges were filed on Nov. 24. The U.S. Marshals did not disclose why Wills was in West Virginia.

Map shows Bridgeport, WV and Bucks County Map shows Bridgeport, WV and Bucks County (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

IP tracked to Hulmeville residence

Wills was taken into custody at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia around 8 p.m. He is being held without bond at the North Central Regional jail in Doddridge County awaiting extradition to Bucks County.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Bucks County Courier Times the investigation began with two tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone sharing files of images showing sexually abused children.

The IP of the account sharing the images was traced to Wills' Hulmeville home.

The DA's office told the Courier Times District Attorney Jennifer Shorn will hold a press briefing to find other children victimized by Wills.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom