🔨Police say Michael Bowen, 52, threatened his parents with a hammer

🔨He also taunted a K-9 that found him hiding in a basement

WARRINGTON, Pa — A man who threatened his parents with a hammer and taunted a K-9 was taken into custody early Saturday night.

Warrington police said Michael Bowen, 52, went to his parents home on Wisteria Lane and acted aggressively towards his mother and father around 6:20 p.m. He put his hands on their faces and shoved them, knocking a pair glasses from his mother's face and a hat from his father's head.

Bowen then sat them on the couch, got a hammer from the basement and said he would use it to kill them both, according to police.

When police arrived K-9 Jolie found Bowen hiding in a closet in the basement. Police said that while Bowen was handcuffed he taunted the K-9 and tried to kick it. Bowen also repeatedly kicked the door of his holding cell at Warrington police headquarters.

Bowen was held on one count each of terroristic threats, possession instruments of a crime, simple assault and harassment. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending $75,000 bail.

