Man leaps from Pa. Turnpike overpass onto SEPTA tracks

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — A man struck by a train after jumping off a highway bridge shut down a portion of SEPTA's West Trenton Line om Thursday morning.

SEPTA spokesman John Golden told PALivingNews.com that the man was struck around 7 a.m between the Trevose and Somerton stations after jumping off a Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass. None of the 80 passengers on board the inbound train were injured.

The passengers were transferred to another train to complete their trip to Philadelphia's Center City.

Service on the line was suspended immediately after the crash. It resumed about 15 minutes later with 30-minute delays.

The West Trenton Line runs from Ewing, NJ to Suburban Station in Philadelphia.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or the Pennsylania Support & Referral Hotline at 855-284-2494. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

