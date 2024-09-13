Man possibly struck by 2 vehicles in Warminster, cops say

🚨Police say a man was struck around 6 a.m. Friday

🚨A second vehicle may have unknowingly hit the man

🚨The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

WARMINSTER, Pa. — One person was killed after being struck by possibly two vehicles around dawn on Friday.

Warminster police said a man was found around 6 a.m. lying in the right turn lane from westbound Street Road onto Johnsville Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. Police say a second vehicle may have struck the man but its driver may be unaware of their involvement and continued driving west.

Map shows intersection of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard in Warminster Map shows intersection of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard in Warminster (Canva) loading...

The second vehicle may be a gray or silver two-door vehicle. Police did not disclose the identity of the driver or the pedestrian.

Street Road was closed for several hours following the crash. The closure affected picking up some students in the Central Bucks school district.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 215-672-1000 and reference Case #WT-24-11411.

