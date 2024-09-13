Man possibly struck by 2 vehicles in Warminster, cops say

Man possibly struck by 2 vehicles in Warminster, cops say

Warminster police shield (Warminster police)

🚨Police say a man was struck around 6 a.m. Friday

🚨A second vehicle may have unknowingly hit the man

🚨The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

 

WARMINSTER, Pa. — One person was killed after being struck by possibly two vehicles around dawn on Friday.

Warminster police said a man was found around 6 a.m. lying in the right turn lane from westbound Street Road onto Johnsville Boulevard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. Police say a second vehicle may have struck the man but its driver may be unaware of their involvement and continued driving west.

Map shows intersection of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard in Warminster (Canva)
loading...

The second vehicle may be a gray or silver two-door vehicle. Police did not disclose the identity of the driver or the pedestrian.

Street Road was closed for several hours following the crash. The closure affected picking up some students in the Central Bucks school district.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 215-672-1000 and reference Case #WT-24-11411.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania

Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania.

Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST

These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Pennsylvania had a GREAT showing on the list with a total of 41 companies making the top 100. In fact, 15 of the top 50 employers in the US are headquartered in Pa.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: Bucks County, Warminster, Bucks County News
Categories: Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM