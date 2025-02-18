Psycho ex drives 700 miles to Bensalem, Pa., nearly kills sleeping family, cops say

🔥Michigan woman's ex drives to PA man's home and set it on fire, cops say

BENSALEM — A Michigan man drove 700 miles to torch the house belonging to a man who his ex-girlfriend had been talking to online, officials said, killing two dogs and nearly killing the six residents inside.

Detectives said the suspect’s ex-girlfriend had been planning to travel to Pennsylvania this week to meet her “online relationship” for the first time.

Three people jumped from an upstairs window of the Merganser Way house to escape the flames just before dawn on Feb. 11, Bensalem police said. Two firefighters were also injured and two dogs died.

An investigation by police and Bensalem Fire Rescue determined the fire was intentionally set and "incendiary in nature." Security footage shows a black sedan parking on a nearby street before a figure walks toward the house holding an object. The driver is captured on video running to the car about 15 minutes later. A large explosion erupts in the back of the house less than a minute after the car leaves.

Tracking a suspect 700 miles

As the sedan drives away smoke can be seen coming from the backyard followed by a large explosion and the house becoming engulfed in flames. Using traffic cameras and Automated License Plate Readers, detectives tracked the 2021 VW Passat back to Michigan, where it was registered to Harrison Jones of Rockford, Michigan, according to Bensalem police.

The Kent County, Michigan Sheriff's Office searched Jones' residence and found the Passat, lock-picking devices, a cell phone and a computer.

Jones had burn marks on his arm, officials said.

Jones was arrested in Rockford, Michigan, and is being held awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to assist the Zalenski family recover from the fire.

