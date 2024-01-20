‘Loud snoring’ leads to fatal stabbing in Hatboro, Pa.

☑️ Robert Wallace and Christopher Casey live in adjacent houses

☑️ Wallace offered Casey a solution to help with his loud snoring

☑️ Casey didn't believe Wallace and they argued

HATBORO, Pa. – A man faces murder charges after police say he was attacked by his neighbor over his snoring.

Robert Wallace, 62, and neighbor Christopher Casey, 55, frequently argued about several issues including Casey's "loud snoring," which Wallace could hear through the wall of his home at 303 Fitch Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Casey on Sunday evening called police to his home at 301 Fitch Road in Hatboro where police found him about 50 feet from his home with stab wounds.

Officers also found a large military-style knife, a cell phone on the front porch and a window screen that had been removed by the front door.

Steele said Wallace showed up at Casey's home as he ate dinner and removed the sceen. After another argument, Casey used the military knife to stab Wallace several times, police said.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, investigators said Casey stabbed Wallace three times and himself once accidentally.

Christopher Casey Christopher Casey (Upper Moreland police) loading...

Lack of trust

Both men were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital where Wallace was pronounced dead. Casey was treated for a stab wound to his thigh.

Following an autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

According to the affidavit, Casey told investigators that Wallace came to his home, yelled that he was going to kill him and argued through the window. Wallace calmed down and offered to pay for corrective surgery to help with Casey's snoring.

Casey said that Wallace wanted to come in but didn't trust him as he was larger than him and could become angry. Casey hid a knife and an electric device commonly known by the brand name Taser under a blanket. Casey attacked Wallace as he did not feel Wallace's offer was genuine, according to the affidavit.

A hearing for Casey is scheduled for Jan. 29 on third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held on $1 million bail.

