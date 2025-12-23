Landscaper killed in horrifying wood chipper accident in Bucks County

Landscaper killed in horrifying wood chipper accident in Bucks County

Police response to a wood chipper accident in the Feasterville-Trevose section of Lower Southampton Mon., Dec. 22, 2025 (NBC Philadelphia via YouTube)

🚨 A 68-year-old man died after his arm become trapped in a wood chipper

🚨 A family member discovered the victim unconscious

🚨 The coroner says there was no foul play or intent to self-harm

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — A man died after his arm got stuck in a wood chipper on Monday afternoon.

John Iskra, 68, of the Feasterville-Trevose section, had been working on Valley View Road around 4:40 p.m. until a family member found him unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bucks County Deputy Coroner Scott Croop said.

The cause and manner of Iskra's death remains under investigation. Foul play or any intent on the decedent’s part to harm himself has been ruled out, according to Croop.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time," Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Bucks County homeowners face tax increase in 2026 budget

Business owner identified as victim

Krimmel told NBC Philadelphia that police officers from Philadelphia were at the home in support of a relative who is a member of the department.

Iskra is the owner of Iskra Landscaping.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025

The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

If you see one of the new signs please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com and we'll add your picture to the gallery.
 

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Categories: Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM