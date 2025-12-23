🚨 A 68-year-old man died after his arm become trapped in a wood chipper

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — A man died after his arm got stuck in a wood chipper on Monday afternoon.

John Iskra, 68, of the Feasterville-Trevose section, had been working on Valley View Road around 4:40 p.m. until a family member found him unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Bucks County Deputy Coroner Scott Croop said.

The cause and manner of Iskra's death remains under investigation. Foul play or any intent on the decedent’s part to harm himself has been ruled out, according to Croop.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time," Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel said in a statement.

Business owner identified as victim

Krimmel told NBC Philadelphia that police officers from Philadelphia were at the home in support of a relative who is a member of the department.

Iskra is the owner of Iskra Landscaping.

