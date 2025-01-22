9-year-old boy dies following an accident at Bucks County home

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 9-year-old was found dead in his home Tuesday evening, according to police.

A 911 call was made from a home on Dixon Avenue in the Croydon section of Bristol Township around 8 p.m. First responders found a boy who was unresponsive and not breathing, the Bucks County Coroner's Office told the Bucks County Courier Times.

He was pronounced dead at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol Township. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

'Sweet and crazy #8'

A GoFundMe campaign and a letter sent to parents by Bristol Township Superintendent Michael Nitti obtained by Levittown Now identified the boy as Lex Heinisch, a student at the Mill Creek Elementary School. The letter said the fourth grader died following an accident.

"Lex loved Metallica, Squid Games, playing guitar, and SOCCER. He poured his heart out on the field every practice, game, and training session," wrote Nicki Grant, the campaign's organizer. Lex was described as "sweet and crazy #8" of the Hulmeville Lightning soccer team.

The school has activated its district crisis team with counselors available at the school to assist students and staff.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom