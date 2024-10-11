🍕 The victim left behind a phone at Leonardo's Pizza & Pub

🍕 Owner Nery Leonardo Vasquez-Pascua kissed his victim, police said

🍕 He texted himself naked pictures from the phone, police said

CHALFONT — A pizza shop owner is charged with assaulting a person who left their phone at the restaurant and stealing naked photos from the forgotten device.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department said that the victim left their phone inside Leonardo’s Pizza & Pub on Main Street on Aug. 17. Before they went back into the restaurant to retrieve the phone owner Nery Leonardo Vasquez-Pascua, 39, of Telford used the phone to text himself naked pictures of the victim and their partner.

Once the victim returned police said Vasquez-Pascua gave back the phone, grabbed the victim's backside and aggressively kissed them. Vasquez-Pascua followed the victim back to their car and knocked on their window as they drove away, according to police.

Vasquez-Pascua turned himself in on Friday and was charged with unlawful use of computer, indecent assault, invasion of privacy and harassment. He was arraigned and released and is due back in court on Oct. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and Vasquez-Pascua except to say they knew each other.

