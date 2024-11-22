Langhorne house fire not suspicious or political, cops say

🔥The fire started in one house and spread to an adjacent residence

🔥Four cats and a dog died

🔥Investigators say the fire was not politically motivated

LANGHORNE, Pa. — An intense fire that left two families without a home was determined to not be suspicious.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M fire marshal issued its initial report Wednesday about the fire in two homes on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne. The fire started in the home located at #146 and spread to the adjacent home at #148, the investigation determined.

Eight people were taken to hospitals after the fire. Four cats and a dog died in the fire.

Investigators also said the fire was not politically motivated. Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company reported a fire on the porch of the home the night of Oct. 17. The residents put the fire out before firefighters arrived.

House fire on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne 11/16/24 House fire on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne 11/16/24 (Levittown Fire Company No. 2) loading...

Overwhelmed by kindness

Donations of clothing filled the American Legion of Langhorne on Sunday.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the kindness shown by Langhorne and our neighboring areas," the group wrote on its Facebook page.

Resident Shannon Connolly created a GoFundMe campaign to help the two families recover from the fire that has collected nearly $55,000. She said they have lost everything to the blaze.

A campaign was also set up for Lisa Lear who had to be rescued from her bedroom by the first firefighgters who arrived. She was on the phone with dispatchers and passed out, her niece told the Bucks County Courier Times.

Lear was taken to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Clothing donations made for the family at the American Legion of Langhorne 11/17/24 Clothing donations made for the family at the American Legion of Langhorne 11/17/24 (American Legion of Langhorne) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom