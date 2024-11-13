SEPTA cop looked at child porn on the job, cops say

🚨Brian Zenszer admitted viewing and distributing material while on patrol

🚨His police partner didn't know

🚨 Zenszer has a girlfriend and wife, according to the complaint

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Disturbing details emerged about child pornography charges against a SEPTA police officer including that he knew the two of the children in the images.

Brian Zenszer, 43, of Warminster was charged on Nov. 5 with distributing child pornography, according to the federal criminal complaint in the case obtained by PALivingNews.com.

Zenszer made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday for a pre-trial detention hearing where a judge recommended he remain jailed until his trial, according to Fox Philadelphia coverage of the hearing. The judge rejected the request.

Prosecutors said Zenszer admitted engaging in this activity for many years.

Zenszer used the Kik app to view and distribute the images, which included his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter and a girl he said was his 16-year-old daughter. Investigators did not locate that picture in his devices, according to the complaint.

Partner never knew

According to the complaint, the 12-year-old was not aware her mother was dating Zenszer as she "sneaks him in and out of the house." Zenszer said that he carried a pair of her underwear in his patrol vehicle and thought of her while having sex with her mother. He also had a picture of her taken with a home security camera in her room, officials said.

Zenszer told investigators that he viewed and distributed photos while in his patrol vehicle and his partner never knew. The complaint said Zenszer also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

His attorney asked the judge to allow Zenszer to live with his parents with no access to devices or contact with his wife, children and girlfriend, according to Fox Philadeplhia's coverage.