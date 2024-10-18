VP Kamala Harris brings campaign to Bucks County

☑️ Kamala Harris will make her 11th campaign trip to Pennsylvania on Wednesday

☑️ Doug Emhoff will reportedly also make a Bucks County appearance

☑️ Donald Trump has not been to Bucks County since April

Vice President Kamala Harris will bring her presidential campaign to Bucks County on Wednesday.

Her campaign announced Tuesday that the Democrat will make her 11th campaign trip the battleground state of Pennsylvania. The location was not announced but the Bucks County Courier Times and Philadelphia Inquirer reported she would appear at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield.

No time was included in the campaign's release about the stop or if the public would be able to attend.

The New Hope Free Press reported Harris' husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, would make a campaign appearance in Lambertville at the same time. He will be at a Harris fundraiser host by Nancy Northup and Jim Johnson, according to NJ Globe.

Bucks County is considered a "purple county" with 41% Democrats, 42% Republicans and 17% other as of Aug. 30, according to the Bucks County Elections website. County voters tend to be more moderate and split their votes.

Presidential Republican nominee Donald Trump has not been to Bucks County since April when he appeared at the Newtown Athletic Club. Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance was at the NAC on Sept. 28.

Trump was scheduled to join Polish President Andrzej Duda at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown for the dedication of a new memorial, the Monument to the Heroes of the Fight for Independence after 1945 and Solidarity in September, but canceled.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

5 Insider Ways To Fit In When Moving To Montana Unless you've spent a lot of time in Montana, picking up and moving here isn't as easy as moving to other states. The pace of change has been rapid, but the basic difficulty of daily life remains. Gallery Credit: mwolfe