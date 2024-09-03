Juvenile bicyclist stuck, killed crossing Route 13, police say

🚨The juvenile was crossing Route 13 towards Beaver Dam Road in Bristol Twp

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was struck by a pickup crossing Bristol Pike Saturday night and later died, according to police.

The juvenile was crossing Route 13 (Bristol Pike) on a bicycle at the intersection with Beaver Dam Road and Beaver Street around 8:45 p.m. when they were struck by a red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 headed south. Police said the child was walking west towards Beaver Dam Road.

The child was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia they later died.

Map shows intersection of Beaver Dam Road and Route 13 in Bristol Township

Driver remained at scene

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and was co-operative, according to police. The identities of the child and the driver were not disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 267-812-3013.

