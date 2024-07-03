Ex-corrections officer uploaded child porn to internet, cops say

Christos Rallis was a Bucks County corrections officer

Police found child sexual abuse material was uploaded from his Kik account

He turned himself into police on June 7

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Bucks County corrections officer surrendered to police after being charged in connection with child sexual abuse material uploaded to the internet from a Kik account.

Warrrington police began an investigation in March after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the material. An investigation traced the origin of the upload to a Kik account registered to Christos Rallis of Warrington. He surrendered to police on June 7.

Rallis was arraigned and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. Rallis was unable to post 10% of $250,000 bail and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

County spokesman James O'Malley told PALivingNews.com that O'Malley's short time as a corrections officer started Feb. 26. He was "locked out," or suspended, on May 29.

"Locked out" from work

Before it was deleted Rallis' Linkedin page showed he worked in law enforcement in California including as a San Francisco police officer before coming east, according to NewtownPAnow.com.

