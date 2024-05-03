Brothers get locked up for brutal slaughter of NJ college grad

🔴 Two Somerset brothers were found disposing of Kevin Rosero's body in the woods

🔴 Wipes and gloves were found in the car of one of the brothers

🔴 Both brothers confessed to the crime

RICHLANDTOWN, Pa. — One of the New Jersey brothers who admitted killing a man and leaving his body in a wooded area of Bucks County in 2021 was sentenced Thursday.

The body of Kevin Rosero, 26, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was found by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on June 21, 2021. He had been stabbed 28 times in the face, neck, upper torso, and upper extremities, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn.

The killing took place soon after Rosero sent $400 to Joshua Gamble using CashApp, according to Shorn. A search of Joshua Gamble's phone showed the transfer occurred at 11:20 p.m. the night of the murder. Troopers noticed two cars parked in a wooded area off Station Road in Richlandtown and came upon the brothers disposing of Rosero's body around 45 minutes later.

A "substantial amount of blood" was found inside an Audi, along with a large knife, cellphone and sanitizing wipes on the roof. Troopers also found a receipt showing the brothers had purchased the gloves and wipes at a nearby 7-Eleven about 20 minutes earlier, according to the complaint in the case.

Joshua (left) and Anthony Gamble Joshua (left) and Anthony Gamble (Bucks County DA) loading...

Plea deals for the Gamble brothers

Joshua Gamble pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was sentenced to five to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison.

His brother, Anthony Joel Gamble, 22, was sentenced in the fall to 25 to 55 years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rosero, the son of Ecuadorian immigrants was an aspiring immigration lawyer. He received his associate's degree at Raritan Valley Community College before graduating from Rutgers University in 2019. He was planning to go back to school to pursue his master's degree in September 2021, according to a GoFundMe page for his family.

During Joshua Gamble's sentencing, his former mentor at Rutgers described Rosero as a “beacon of light to all who he came into contact with. His presence provided love, light, and warmth.”

According to Philadelphia Inquirer coverage of court proceedings, Anthony Gamble admitted the stabbing after robbing $400 from the victim during a botched marijuana sale in Somerset. The story also repots Kevin Rosero had transferred $400 to Anthony’s CashApp account about an hour before the PA trooper found the body and the cars.

Kevin Rosero Kevin Rosero (GoFundMe) loading...

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report

