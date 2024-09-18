Parachuting invasive spider spotted in Bucks County — Should PA worry?

The invasive Joro spider has been spotted in Bucks County.

A recent uptick in the spider native to Asia first came to the United States in 2014 created awareness and concern about the spider known for its use of silk webs as a parachute that is yellow in color.

The Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences confirmed a sighting on Sept. 5 in a yard in Northampton Township using photographs and a visit from an entomologist.

Bigger than the average spider

The spider whose technical name is Trichonephila clavata, is bigger than the average spider in the U.S. but they are not dangerous to humans or pets, according to David Coyle, assistant professor of forest health and invasive species in Clemson University's Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation.

Coyle said that do have venom, but it's not "medically relevant," according to Coyle. It's used to subdue prey, but if a Joro spider were to ever bite you, the effect would likely just amount to something similar to a mosquito bite.

Previous reporting by Dino Flammia was included in this report

