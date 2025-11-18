✅ Sen. John Fetterman fell on his face while walking on Thursday

Sen. John Fetterman, D- Pa., wasn't kidding when he said his face took a beating during a fall.

The Democrat suffered a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that caused him to feel light-headed and fall during an early morning walk Thursday, according to a post on his X account. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now," Fetterman said in the tweet.

In a follow up tweet on Saturday Fetterman said he was home and included a picture of himself with 20 stiches on his nose and forehead.

"I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.Truly. Grateful for

@UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.THANK YOU SO MUCH.See you back in DC," Fetterman wrote.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, with 20 stiches in his face following a fall. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, with 20 stiches in his face following a fall Nov. 15, 2025 (@SenFettermanPA via X) loading...

What is ventricular fibrillation? Understanding the dangerous condition

Ventricular fibrillation is the most serious form of abnormal heartbeat and can lead to cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — and sudden cardiac death, according to the American Heart Association.

Ventricular fibrillation occurs in the heart’s lower chambers, and the heart association says its causes include cardiomyopathy, which Fetterman was diagnosed with in 2022. Cardiomyopathy can impede blood flow and potentially cause heartbeats so irregular they can be fatal.

