Bucks County, Pa. police nab iPhone porch pirates

🚨Police were notified about several iPhones being delivered

🚨Officers watched them take a newly delivered package from a home

🚨Several other iPhone 16 packages were found in their car

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were taken into custody after police watched them take a newly delivered Phone 16 off a porch and then found several other packages inside their car.

Middletown Township police were notified by AT+T of several deliveries of Apple products being made to addresses in the township on Thursday. As officers conducted surveillance of the addresses an iPhone 16 Pro was delivered to an address on Bateman Road just past 1 p.m. Less than 20 minutes later a tan Honda sedan pulled up and a passenger got out.

The passenger, identified as Elvi Duran Vargas person made their way to the porch and removed the just delivered package. It was recovered by police who saw the other iPhone packages in the car.

Honda sedan used by suspects in iPhone thefts in Middletown Township 9/26/24 Honda sedan used by suspects in iPhone thefts in Middletown Township 9/26/24 loading...

The cell phones belonging to Vargas and driver Elias Gomez-Rodriguez were taken and the Honda impounded. Both will be searched pending a search warrant being obtained.

A check of area license plate readers showed the vehicle was active in the Hatboro/Willow Grove area just prior to being in Langhorne.

Rodriguez told police that Vargas was being given tracking numbers and addresses for the packages from an unknown source. Vargas refused to speak with police unless an attorney was present.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom