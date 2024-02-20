Cockfighting ring busted at Plumstead, PA home

🐓 The animals found had injuries consistent with cockfighting

🐓 One person was arrested; charges are pending against others

🐓 Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states

PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Nearly 50 caged roosters, hens and pullets were removed from a home where there involved with cockfighting in a ring built inside a two-car garage.

The Bucks County SPCA said they were tipped off about the ring and found a rooster fight underway Sunday afternoon. Another 44 animals were found in cages and small boxes and two in a locked vehicle in the driveway. Four were found dead in a barrel behind the garage.

The animals at the house were living in squalor with no food or proper shelter. Their water was frozen in bowls. The combs and wattles of the roosters had been cut off while others had deep puncture wounds and injuries that were likely the result of cockfights, according to the BCSPCA.

Some had metal blades tied to their legs to inflict maximum pain on their "opponent."

Area at Plumsted Township home where cockfighting animals were kept Area at Plumsted Township home where cockfighting animals were kept (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Charges pending against others

An estimated 25 people were at the fight when the BCSPCA and Plumstead Township police arrived. The spectators ran away.

Cesar Cordova-Morales was arrested after being found with a satchel containing several bottles of steroids, cutting instruments, string, artificial metal spurs, spur covers, and other items commonly used in cockfighting.

The BCSPCA did not disclose the charges against Cordova-Morales or if he is the owner of the home. He was arraigned and held on $50,000 bail at the Bucks County Jail. Charges are pending against both residents of the home and those at the fight on Sunday.

“It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel as to raise and fight animals to the death for amusement and personal gain,” BCSPCA executive director Linda Reider said in a written statement. “We will remain tireless in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice while we care for these injured and abused animals.”

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states. It is a third-degree felony in Pennsylvania.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Experts Warn Pennsylvanians NOT to Carry These 8 Items in Their Wallet You've been warned - take these items out of your wallet immediately! Gallery Credit: Austyn

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander