How you can help Hatboro, Pa. cop who lost home to a fire

HATBORO, Pa. — A community to coming to the aide of a resident who would think nothing of helping them in a time of need.

The home of Hatboro police Sgt. Alex Bruckner was completely engulfed in flames in six minutes by an electrical fire on the back deck Saturday afternoon, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Amanda Karns.

"Sarah and Alex and their three young children, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the start of summer, stood and watched helplessly, as they lost everything they owned in just minutes," Karns wrote. Sarah's mother also lives at the home.

Hatboro Borough on its Facebook page said that the family dog also made it out safely.

Military, police veteran

The Montgomery County Hero Fund is also accepting donations to assist the family. The fund made an emergency donation to the family and is looking for additional contributions. The fund's goal is to help provide immediate help for first responders or their loved ones during a time of tragedy.

Bruckner has been with the department since 2010. He is also a decorated Army veteran serving two tours in Iraq in 2005 and 2007, according to Hatboro police.

