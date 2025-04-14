Hate-filled suspect in PA governor’s mansion fire wanted to beat leader with hammer

🔥 Affidavit: Suspect Cody Balmer walked an hour from his home to the mansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who told police he "harbored hatred" towards Gov. Josh Shaprio was charged with arson in connection with a fire set at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion early Sunday morning.

Gov. Josh Shaprio, his wife, four children, and two dogs were safely evacuated from the 29,000-square-foot Georgian-style home around 2 a.m. Sunday. Several hours earlier, Shapiro and another family had celebrated the first day of Passover at the mansion.

Pictures released by Commonwealth Media Services show the fire causing serious damage to the south wing of the home, which is a public area. A piano, dishware, and a table were burned. Wallpaper was charred and peeling, and rugs were damaged.

Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault. According to the affidavit in the case, security footage captured Balmer climbing a fence and throwing a homemade Molotov cocktail through the window of the piano room.

Damage at the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion 4/13/25 (Commonwealth Media Services)

Walk to the governor's mansion

Balmer then entered the dining room, threw a second Molotov cocktail and kicked open a door to leave.

State police later received a call from Balmer's ex-girlfriend and told troopers he had confessed to her as being responsible for the fire and asked her to call police.

During questioning Balmer admitted to "harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro" and was aware that he may at the mansion. He emptied gasoline from his lawn mower into Heiniken beer bottles and walked one hour to the mansion. When asked what he would have done had he met the governor, Balmer said he would have "beaten him with a hammer."

Shapiro said Balmer will not stop him from observing his faith or doing his job as governor.

“When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover” and the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom, Shapiro said during a press briefing on Sunday. “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love.”

'This is incredibly scary'

Fellow Democrats from New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, expressed support for Shapiro.

"Political violence, or violence of any kind, has no place in our democracy. We are grateful that @GovernorShapiro, Lori, and their children are safe and unharmed," Murphy said.

"This is incredibly scary. Glad to hear the governor and his family are safe. Violence can never be tolerated," Kim said on his X account.

The home was built in 1968 and has served as the home to eight governors and their families. It features an art gallery and is surrounded by several gardens and sculptures.

