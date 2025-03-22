PA man admits throwing nails at Trump supporters in Bucks County

🚨Police were investigating three incidents before Election Day

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. — A man who police said admitted leaving screws, bolts, nails and other items in the parking spaces and driveways of Donald Trump supporters before the November election faces harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

The complaint and affidavit in the case say police received three separate reports in the days leading to the general election which pitted Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris against Trump.

In the first case, a woman found a dozen small screws in her parking space at McCaffrey's Supermarket on Halloween where she works. Investigators were able to connect the incident to a similar incident reported by the victim in July.

Police were notified about approximately 26 nails, 16 screws, 1 large bolt piece and four miscellaneous screws left at the base of a driveway on Newtown-Yardley Road in Yardley on Oct. 30 where an inflatable Donald Trump was in the yard along with several Trump campaign signs. The homeowner's landscaper told police he saw them tossed from a passing car, according to the affidavit

The third victim reported on Nov. 1 five screws were left in the driveway of his home on Clinton Drive in Lower Makefield, which had a large Trump sign on the property. Five screws similar to the ones used in the earlier incidents were found including one that punctured the right tire of the victim's Jeep Wrangler.

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump cheer outside of a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., after Trump made a campaign stop, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Positive ID of the suspect

The first victim contacted Lower Makefield police on Feb. 13 and told detectives more nails were left around her vehicle in the McCaffrey's parking lot. Because she parked closer to the store she believed security cameras picked up a clean image of the person responsible. Police identified Alaric "Rick" Dalberg, 63, of Lower Makefield with his shopper card and credit card.

During an interview on Feb. 19, Dalberg initially denied being responsible for the nails but eventually admitted the action in an effort to flatten her tires, according to the affidavit.

Dalberg told police that he knew the victim was a "Trumper" when he overheard a conversation she had with co-workers expressing her support. Dalberg referred to her as "the flower lady" at the grocery store. He later admitted throwing the nails at the other victims and said his actions were "dumb and stupid."

"How could you support him," Dalberg asked officers rhetorically.

LowerBucksSource.net was the first to report on these incidents.

